Volunteer signup announced

EUREKA- The Wall That Heals has their website up and running and it has a tab for volunteer signup. Just go to www.thewallthatheals-eureka.com to volunteer. A sign up event will be held at Eureka Lake on April 25 at 6 p.m.

Rotary pork chop to sponsor fundraiser

EUREKA- The Rotary Club will hold its semi-annual pork chop meal fundraiser May 11 and 12 at the local Goodfield Bank located along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until sold out. The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink. Cost is $ 7. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member or on site.

Childcare information meeting to be held

EUREKA- According to a Facebook post, due to the need for additional childcare options, the Eureka Ministerial Association will host an informational meeting representatives with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at the United Methodist Church next Tuesday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m. Representatives will discuss licensing for in-home care. They encourage anyone interested in learning about providing in-home daycare to attend.

Church garage sale upcoming

EUREKA- The Grace Church of the Nazarene Youth will sponsor a garage sale today through this Saturday at 1601 S. Main St. It will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. This will be a large sale. There is something for everyone at the sale from kids’ toys, clothes, home decor, quite a bit of furniture, floral arrangements, household goods and so forth. All proceeds will go to a teen’s trip to the USA/Canada Nazarene Youth Conference to be held in Tampa Bay, Fla., in July where they will engage in worship, discipleship and serving others. There are activities for a total of 9,400 other youth. For more information, contact the church, (309) 467-2276.

Aeschleman to celebrate 90th birthday

ROANOKE- Harley Aeschleman will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on April 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Roanoke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. No gifts are requested, but cards are welcome.

UMC to hold free concert

EUREKA - The United Methodist Church will be host a free concert titled, "An Afternoon with Fanny Crosby" by Shawn Degenhart of Gospelfest Ministries of Washington. It will take place April 27 with a 1 p.m. start at the church, located at 208 S. Callender. Crosby, born in 1820, wrote more than 8,000 hymns and gospel songs before her death in 1915. Degenhart tells the story of her life in a beautiful rendition of her songs. Come prepared to sing along to many familiar hymns. A good will offering for Gospelfest Ministries will be taken. Gospelfest Ministries proclaims the name of Jesus Christ through music. For more information, phone (309) 467-3026.

Congerville Community Club plans supper, auction

CONGERVILLE- The 37th annual pork chop supper will be held April 22 at Congerville Grade School. The meal will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out options. Cost is a donation. The menu includes a pork chop sandwich or hot dog, potato salad or chips, green beans, applesauce, a homemade dessert and drink.

The auction will be a raffle ticket style with proceeds will be used to benefit the organizations within the community such as the Sunshine Club, which provides gifts to hospitalized community members, as well as those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, Congerville Grade School classroom supplies and new playground, Zehr Community Library and others as the need arises.

Blood drive set for next week

EUREKA- The Eureka Community American Red Cross Blood Drive is being sponsored by the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club and the Eureka United Methodist Church and will be next Monday, April 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the church, located at 208 N. Callender St. To schedule an appointment, contact Nancy Aldridge, (309) 261-5910 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org. Individuals should arrive at least 15 minutes prior and bring a photo identification card, blood donor card and two other forms of ID. Donations can also be made by using RapidPass. Those who donate will receive an Red Cross and Peanuts' t-shirt that features Snoopy.