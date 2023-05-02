Voorhees to be recognized

EUREKA – Eldon Voorhees will celebrate a half-century as a District 140 employee with a majority as a custodian at Eureka Middle School. To honor him, an open house will take place this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the school library. Refreshments will be served. If anyone is unable to attend, but would like to send him a congratulatory card, it can be dropped off or mailed to EMS, Attention Eldon’s 50th Celebration, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka, 61530. For more information on the open house, contact EMS Principal Kelly Nichols, (309) 467-3771 or e-mail kelly.nichols@district140.org.

PACC to celebrate fourth decade with show

WASHINGTON– The Peoria Area Civic Chorale will observe their 40th anniversary with a final upcoming performance of the season. It will take place this Friday and Saturday at Five Points with a 7:30 p.m. start both days. They will perform An American Rhapsody: Gershwin and Friends. Other highlights will include a solo by guest artist and Bradley University voice instructor Dr. Miracle Amah, the PACC’s youth chorus along with a children’s festival program. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for groups of 10 more and $8 for students. Those can be obtained by phone at (309) 693-6725, at the door at Five Points or online at www.peoriacivicchorale.org.

Rotary to sponsor pork chop fundraiser

EUREKA – The Rotary Club will hold its semi-annual pork chop meal fundraiser May 11 and 12 at the local Goodfield Bank located along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until sold out. The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink. Cost is $ 7. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member or on site.

Clean up day slated for museum

ROANOKE – A cleanup event has been scheduled for the Hunzinger Museum located in the park. It is set for May 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Supplies and sweepers will be available for volunteers to use. For more information, contact Linda Hodel, (309) 824-1331.