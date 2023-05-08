Rotary to sponsor pork chop fundraiser

EUREKA – The Rotary Club will hold its semi-annual pork chop meal fundraiser today and Friday at the local Goodfield Bank located along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until sold out. The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink. Cost is $ 7. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member or on site.

Rotary to hold meeting

EUREKA – The Rotary Club’s weekly meeting will take place this Tuesday, May 16, at noon at Dickinson Commons, located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Jordan Bunting, who will provide background on the Children’s Rescue Association.

U of I Extension to sponsor clinic

EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will host its monthly diabetes clinic on May 18 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, located at 208 N. Callender St. The topic is called, “Smack Snacking,” and attendees will reflect on snacking behaviors as well as learn how to make smarter decisions. The clinic is informal, but the programs are specifically designed for those with diabetes. The program is free and registration is not required.

For more information, phone (309) 663-8306, e-mail Jenna Smith at jesmith6@illinois.edu or visit www.go.illinois.edu/LMW.

Clean up day slated for museum

ROANOKE – A cleanup event has been scheduled for the Hunzinger Museum located in the park. It is set for May 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Supplies and sweepers will be available for volunteers to use. For more information, contact Linda Hodel, (309) 824-1331.