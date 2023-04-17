Congerville Community Club plans supper, auction

CONGERVILLE- The 37th annual pork chop supper will be held this Saturday, April 22, at Congerville Grade School. The meal will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out options. Cost is a donation. The menu includes a pork chop sandwich or hot dog, potato salad or chips, green beans, applesauce, a homemade dessert and drink.

The auction will be a raffle ticket style with proceeds will be used to benefit the organizations within the community such as the Sunshine Club, which provides gifts to hospitalized community members, as well as those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, Congerville Grade School classroom supplies and new playground, Zehr Community Library and others as the need arises.

Aeschleman to celebrate 90th birthday

ROANOKE- Harley Aeschleman will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house this Saturday, April 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Roanoke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. No gifts are requested, but cards are welcome.

Rotary meeting set for next week

EUREKA – The weekly meeting of the Rotary Club will be held this Tuesday, April 25, at noon at Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus. The guest speaker will be Courtney Lowe, an English teacher at the high school, who will gave an update on the goings of the speech team.

Volunteer signup announced

EUREKA- The Wall That Heals has their website up and running and it has a tab for volunteer signup. Just go to www.thewallthatheals-eureka.com to volunteer. A sign up event will be held at Eureka Lake next Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

UMC to hold free concert

EUREKA - The United Methodist Church will be host a free concert titled, "An Afternoon with Fanny Crosby" by Shawn Degenhart of Gospelfest Ministries of Washington. It will take place April 27 with a 1 p.m. start at the church, located at 208 S. Callender. Crosby, born in 1820, wrote more than 8,000 hymns and gospel songs before her death in 1915. Degenhart tells the story of her life in a beautiful rendition of her songs. Come prepared to sing along to many familiar hymns. A good will offering for Gospelfest Ministries will be taken. Gospelfest Ministries proclaims the name of Jesus Christ through music. For more information, phone (309) 467-3026.

Rotary pork chop to sponsor fundraiser

EUREKA- The Rotary Club will hold its semi-annual pork chop meal fundraiser May 11 and 12 at the local Goodfield Bank located along S. Main Street (Illinois Route 117) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until sold out. The meal includes a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink. Cost is $ 7. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member or on site.