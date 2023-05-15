U of I Extension to sponsor clinic

EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will host its monthly diabetes clinic this afternoon from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, located at 208 N. Callender St. The topic is called, “Smack Snacking,” and attendees will reflect on snacking behaviors as well as learn how to make smarter decisions. The clinic is informal, but the programs are specifically designed for those with diabetes. The program is free and registration is not required.

Clean up day slated for museum

ROANOKE – A cleanup event has been scheduled for the Hunzinger Museum located in the park. It is set for this Saturday, May 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. Supplies and sweepers will be available for volunteers to use. For more information, contact Linda Hodel, (309) 824-1331.

Rotary to hold meeting

EUREKA – The Rotary Club’s weekly meeting will take place Tuesday, May 23, at noon at Dickinson Commons, which is located on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Dr. Marc Knepp, a Roanoke native who is a pediatric cardiologist with OSF.

Woodford among most unselfish in the Land of Lincoln

EUREKA – According to a recent study conducted by SmartAsset, Woodford County ranks sixth in the state among most generous residents. The study looked at how much individuals donate a portion of their net income and as well as a proportion of residents who make charitable contributions. Woodford is the highest ranked county downstate. DuPage came in first followed by Lake, Cook, Kane, Will, Woodford, Kendall, McHenry, McLean and Champaign.

UMC to sponsor concert

EUREKA – The United Methodist Church, located at 208 Callender St., will host Daryl Mosely for a concert on June 11 at 6 p.m. Mosely, a resident of Waverly, Tenn., is a three-time Songwriter of the Year and veteran of the Grand Ole Opry who is known for several hit Gospel songs that include “(Ask The Blind Man) He Saw It All.” Eight of his songs have reached number one. The concert is free of charge and the church will partake in a free-will for Mosely.