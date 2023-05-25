Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rotary to hold meeting

EUREKA – The Rotary Club’s weekly meeting will take place Tuesday, June 6, at noon at the Lake Eureka Pavilion. Lunch will be provided. The guest speaker will be Doug Wuethrich, who is the coordinator with the Woodford County CEO program.

Woodford among most unselfish in the Land of Lincoln

EUREKA – According to a recent study conducted by SmartAsset, Woodford County ranks sixth in the state among most generous residents. The study looked at how much individuals donate a portion of their net income and as well as a proportion of residents who make charitable contributions. Woodford is the highest ranked county downstate. DuPage came in first followed by Lake, Cook, Kane, Will, Woodford, Kendall, McHenry, McLean and Champaign.

Kennell obtains degree

BOURBONNAIS – Dustin Kennell of Eureka recently received a bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University during commencement exercises that took place May 6. He graduated magna cum laude and majored in accounting/economics-finance. Kennell is the son of Bryant and Lisa Kennell of Eureka.

UMC to sponsor concert

EUREKA – The United Methodist Church, located at 208 Callender St., will host Daryl Mosely for a concert on June 11 at 6 p.m. Mosely, a resident of Waverly, Tenn., is a three-time Songwriter of the Year and veteran of the Grand Ole Opry who is known for several hit Gospel songs that include “(Ask The Blind Man) He Saw It All.” Eight of his songs have reached number one. The concert is free of charge and the church will partake in a free-will for Mosely.