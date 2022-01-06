New year, new laws

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers approved nearly 700 bills this legislative session — nearly 300 of which went into effect on New Year’s Day. Here are some everyone should know:

Juneteenth

House Bill 3922 recognizes Juneteenth, which commemorates the date the last enslaved people were told of their emancipation in 1865, as an official state holiday. It will be a paid day off for state workers and public educators in years when it falls on a weekday. Since it is on a Sunday this year, the first paid state holiday will be in 2023

FOID reform

HB 562 makes major changes to the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card system. It encourages, but does not require fingerprinting with those who provide them granted a streamlined process for renewal of FOID and concealed carry licenses. It also includes a combined FOID and Concealed Carry License (CCL) for those who are eligible

Trailer bill

Senate Bill 58 reduces the license plate renewal fee for trailers with a single axle and those that weigh under 2,000 pounds from $118 to $36. It also increases the private vehicle tax by $75 for each model year where the purchase price is less than $15,000 and $100 if the purchase price is above $15,000

Minimum wage

The state’s minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour. It will increase an additional $1 every year until it reaches $15 on Jan. 1 of ‘25.

Criminal justice reform

Most of the massive omnibus criminal justice reform law will take effect in the coming years, but as of Jan. 1, all law enforcement officers who work for counties and cities with a population over 500,000 will have to wear body cameras. Police departments in smaller jurisdictions will be phased in

Interrogations

SB 2122 makes statements provided by minors inadmissible if attained using deceptive practices by law enforcement

Test optional

All public colleges and universities will have to offer a “test-optional” policy with the signing of HB 226. This means that students can choose whether or not to submit ACT, SAT or other test scores as part of his/her application

Student mental health

Students will have up to five excused absences that can be used for mental or behavioral health. A doctor’s note is not required and students must be given the opportunity to make up any missed work while taking those days

Hair discrimination

Named after a four-year-old boy who was sent home from school for having braids that violated the school’s dress code, the Jett Hawkins Act bans school districts from enforcing dress codes that prohibit hairstyles historically associated with race and ethnicity, such as dreads and locks

Gendered language

SB 139 allows a married person to request a certificate of their current marriage that is free of any gender identifying language like “bride” or “groom” and includes nongendered language like “spouse”

Flags

HB 605 requires that state agencies and institutions purchase Illinois and American flags that were made in the U,S

Lemonade

SB 119 allows children under the age of 16 to sell lemonade and other non-alcoholic drinks without a permit or license. It is also known as Hayli’s Law after an 11-year-old whose lemonade stand was shut down by local public health officials

Asian American history

HB 376 requires that a unit of Asian-American history be taught in public school curriculum

Religious history

HB 564 requires that history classes in public schools include contributions made by people of different faiths, including Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jews, Muslims and Sikhs

Youth vaping

Dubbed the “Preventing Youth Vaping Act,” SB 512 prohibits electronic cigarette companies from using images of cartoons or video games that appeal to children in their marketing tactics. It also requires sellers to ensure that the buyer is at least 21 years of age

Agricultural science

SB 1624 adds agricultural sciences as a type of course that may be counted toward the three-year high school science course requirement to gain admission to any public university

No non-compete

Non-compete clauses are only enforceable if the employee’s annual salary exceeds $75,000

Children’s drinks

SB 1846 sets water, juice or milk as the “default” beverages for kids meals at restaurants. Kids can still request other drinks such as pop

FAFSA

SB 63 requires the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to ensure that youth in care who are seniors in high school have completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Nov. 1 of his/her final year of school and provide assistance in obtaining required documents

Journalism task force

SB 134, known as the Local Journalism Task Force Act, will review, study and analyze the state of journalism in Illinois

Ethics reform

SB 539 bans public officials from lobbying other units of government; ban legislators and executive branch officials from lobbying for six months after leaving office or the conclusion of their term and bans fundraisers on days before and after session

Imprisonment

SB 1566 requires the courts to factor pregnancy into consideration when deciding in favor of withholding or minimizing a sentence of imprisonment

Human trafficking

SB 1600 requires a restaurant or truck stop to provide employees with training in the recognition of human trafficking and protocols for reporting observed human trafficking to the appropriate authority

Reduce sentences

SB 2129 allows state’s attorneys to petition the court to reduce an offender’s sentence if the state’s attorney believes the original sentence no longer advances the interests of justice

Debate

SB 2354 allows students to take one year of forensic speech and debate in high school as a replacement for music, art or foreign language requirements

Meeting minutes

SB 2356 requires that public bodies meet to review meeting minutes every six months, that a committee reviews closed session minutes six months from the last review or at the next meeting

Gold Star families

HB 20 repeals the registration fee for Gold Star license plates for surviving spouses or parents of veterans who died either during war or peacetime

Early termination

HB 122 ends early termination fees for utility customers who are deceased before the end of a contract

Animal adoption

HB 168 prohibits an individual from adopting or otherwise possessing animals if he/she has been convicted of two or more specified animal-related offenses

Homeless hygiene

HB 310 ensures that feminine hygiene products are available for free at all homeless shelters and provide housing assistance to women and/or youth

Adjuncts

HB 375 requires the governing board of a public university or community college district to notify an adjunct professor about the status of the class he/she was hired to at least 30 days before the start of a term and again 14 days before the beginning of a term

Microbe

HB 1879 provides that Penicillium rubens NRRL 1951 is designated the official microbe of the state

Township roads

HB 2863 requires county highway superintendents to provide written confirmation of positive or negative decisions on applications to build ditches, drains, tracks, rails, poles, wires, pipe line or other equipment alongside a township road

Word choice

HB 3217 amends numerous state statutes by deleting the use of “Haitian” or “Negro” and instead use Black or African American.

