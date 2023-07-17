EL PASO – The town will sponsor a National Night Out on Aug. 1 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at South Pointe Park, which is located at 523 S. Sycamore St. The event is free and will feature a zip line, a rock climbing wall, extreme air jumping, the Peoria Zoo Mobile, World War II biplane aerial show, boombox bounce house, Mike’s Little Train, a dunk tank, virtual photo booth and Zoo Lady face painting. Music will be provided by disc jockey Be in the Moment along with appearances by McGruff the Crime Dog and the Star War Troopers. There will be free giveaways, food and drinks, STEM activities along with swimming at the park pool.