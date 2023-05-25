WASHBURN – Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in the village along with those in Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. If anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone (309) 364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Today: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and pears
Friday: chicken salad on a bun, pickled beets, mixed fruit and pineapple juice
Monday: breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, applesauce and corn
Tuesday: bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, hash browns and mandarin oranges
Wednesday: lasagna roll ups with meat sauce, green beans with onions, Romaine salad, apricots and garlic bread