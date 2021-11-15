More COVID cases in the county

EUREKA - According to the latest figures from the health department, there are 117 new COVID cases. That brings the Woodford County total to 6,141.
Of those, 116 in home isolation, four hospitalized, 5,915 have recovered along with 106 deaths.
EUREKA - According to the latest figures from the health department, there are 117 new COVID cases. That brings the Woodford County total to 6,141.
Of those, 116 in home isolation, four hospitalized, 5,915 have recovered along with 106 deaths.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.