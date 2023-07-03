MINONK – Despite the weather that caused a cancellation of a portion of Saturday's planned activities, scores of people still showed up on for the Fourth of July Weekend Celebration in town.

"It's wonderful to still be able to celebrate the Fourth," said John Dean, as he held his two-year-old grandson, Asher.

Dean, who lives in El Paso, has a son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Rachel Dean, who reside in town.

"We came down here to celebrate with them," he said.

Tessa Arndt is a member of the Fourth of July Committee. She indicated the weather, in particular the rain in the forecast, forced them to cancel several activities planned for Saturday such as inflatable playhouses for children.

"We'll have inflatables (Sunday), we'll have axe throwing a little bit later. And we'll have a dunk tank (Sunday),” Arndt said.

In addition, a three-on-three basketball tournament was scheduled, a smoked barbecue competition throughout the day and a live band, Wild Card, in the evening.

Megan Lane traveled with her husband and three children all the way from Columbia, located in the southwest portion of the state near the Mississippi River.

"We come every year," Lane said.

According to John Dean, his family would be back out Sunday "as long as the weather holds out."

He clarified that he was not in the mood to complain.

"It's good we had the rain. The farmers need the rain. But, we've been able to come out and enjoy the parade,” Dean pointed out.

Still, the recent storms throughout the state have damaged a large number of homes, like the Lane's.

"We'll probably be here because our town (Friday) got hit by terrible storms so we have no electricity," she said.

She is not letting that get her down though.

"We might be here for a couple of days now," Lane said. "We're going to make the best of it. Enjoy the time we can."

The midday main attraction on Saturday was the Fifth Street Market with local craft vendors and a few ice cream stands.

"This is the third year for the vendor show," Arndt said. "And it just keeps getting bigger."

There was even a tent that was selling a litter of two-month-old puppies, where Lane's family had gathered.

However, the Lane children were not the ones gushing over the dogs. That was Megan Lane, who held one puppy in her arms for about 10 minutes before she gave him back reluctantly.

Tristyn Grube of El Paso brought her business, Good News Charms, to the market, as she sold her jewelry for the first time in person.

"It's really exciting," she said. "So far it's been a really good turnout."

Grub will be a junior at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais with a major in marketing. She came up with the idea as part of a business pitch assignment. Grube added she makes her bracelets and charms based on specific Bible verses and they are generally custom pieces. Because of this, the overwhelming majority of her wares are made to order.

"I was scared having ones that people would want because, for a market, you have to make them ahead of time," she said.

Still, she noticed the crowd on Saturday was a great success.

"It was supposed to start at 11 (a.m.), but people came at 10:30 from the parade ... so we got started right away," Grube said.

According to Megan Lane, after spending the weekend with family and celebrating the holiday, they would "hopefully bring home a new puppy." She planned to name him Bo.

Arndt, who grew up in Pontiac, described the sense of community in the village inspired her to start volunteering.

"There's something about this small town that — you want to give back to it," she said.

Arndt co-owns Knight Fitness with her husband Justin, who is a Minonk native.

"I do not know," she said when asked what makes the town special. "There's something about Minonk. It's so nice, the people are nice. The community is good."

In fact, Minonk is not shy about flaunting that sentiment.

"Really, the sign coming into town says 'it's a good place to live,'" Arndt said. "It really is."