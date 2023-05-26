EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
The most recently available menu is:
Monday, May 29: No meal delivery for the Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday, May 30: Chicken fried steak, smashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, May 31: Hamburger stroganoff over egg noodles, vegetable, fruit and dessert.