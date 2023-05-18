EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 22: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, May 23: Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, May 24: Stuffed peppers, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, May 25: Polish sausage, kraut and potatoes, fruit and dessert.
Friday, May 26: Meatloaf, smashed potato, vegetable, fruit and dessert.