EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Next week’s menu is as follows:
Monday, May 15: Ritz chicken, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, May 16: Meatballs, party potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, May 17: Ham and cheese quiche, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, May 18: Betty Ford chicken, baked potato, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, May 19: Mexican lasagna, chips and salsa, vegetable, fruit and dessert.