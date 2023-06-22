EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Monday, June 26: Southwest chicken linguine, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, June 27: Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, fruit and dessert.
Wednesday, June 28: Pork cacciatore, rice pilaf, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, June 29: Beef and noodles over smashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, June 30: Fried chicken, baked potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert.