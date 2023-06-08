EUREKA — Hot, nutritious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service. The cost is $6.50 per meal. Meals can be ordered daily, a few days a week, or as needed under special circumstances. Meals on Wheels currently delivers to Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora, and Washington.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to learn how to order meals, call Kathy Bowald at 309-467-4440 or email kathybowald@gmail.com.
Monday, June 12: Sausage spinach lasagna, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Tuesday, June 13: Honey mustard chicken, maple sweet potatoes, vegetable, fruit and dessert
Wednesday, June 14: Layered enchilada casserole, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Thursday, June 15: Turkey tetrazzini, vegetable, fruit and dessert.
Friday, June 16: Hamburger, tater tots, vegetable, fruit and dessert.