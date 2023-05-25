EUREKA – Hot, delicious meals are prepared and delivered Monday through Friday to anyone who could benefit from the service associated with Meals on Wheels, Cost is $6.50 per meal and those can be ordered on a daily basis, multiple times a week or as needed under special circumstances. Deliveries are made in town along to Metamora, Roanoke and Washington. To order a meal, contact Kathy Bowald, (309) 467-4440 or at kathybowald@gmail.com.