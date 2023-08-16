EUREKA — The weekly gathering of the Rotary Club will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Dickinson Commons on the Eureka College campus. Lunch will be provided, and guest speaker Jeremy LaKosh will discuss the strategic plan for Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka.
Maple Lawn topic of Rotary lunch in Eureka
