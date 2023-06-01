Graduation exercises for Roanoke-Benson High School took place May 21 in Dick Broers Gymnasium. Tim Kennell was named valedictorian, while Amanda Durand and Aliya Sauder shared salutatorian distinction. Other individuals honored were:
Scholarships
William J. Zeman Memorial: Brock Magnuson
Darrel A. Sutter; Kennell
Tessier family: Kennell
Phillip J. Pannier: Durand
Goodfield State Bank Community Bankers Association: Isaiah Beyer
R-B Future Farmers of America (FFA) Scholarship: Braden Tomlinson
Mary Ann Schlupp Memorial: Zoyee Pascal
Community Servant: Magnuson
Illinois State Scholars: Beyer, Durand, Kennell, Sauder and Ellsworth Schirer
Departments
FFA: Magnuson, Tomlinson and Summer Swearingen
Outstanding Senior Agriculture: Magnuson, Swearingen, Tomlinson and Rosemary Rients
English: Durand
Industrial technology: Hayden Bergthold
Math: Kennell
John Phillip Sousa: Daniel Moser
Band: Greenlee Grady
Choral: Moser and Rients
Science: Kennell
Social science: Durand
Spanish: Durand
Awards
American Legion: Magnuson and Sauder
Tri-County Conference academic: Beyer, Jaycee Kearfott, Kennell, Schirer, D.J. Norman and Lexi Weldon
Richard Broers Award: Beyer
In addition, cum laude graduates (those with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79 on a 4.0 scale: Norman. Schierer and Marley Leman
Magna cum laude graduates (those with a gpa of 3.8 to 3.99): Weldon
Summa cum laude (those with a gpa of 4.0): Beyer, Durand, Kearfott, Kennell and Sauder