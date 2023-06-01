Graduation exercises for Roanoke-Benson High School took place May 21 in Dick Broers Gymnasium. Tim Kennell was named valedictorian, while Amanda Durand and Aliya Sauder shared salutatorian distinction. Other individuals honored were:

Scholarships

William J. Zeman Memorial: Brock Magnuson

Darrel A. Sutter; Kennell

Tessier family: Kennell

Phillip J. Pannier: Durand

Goodfield State Bank Community Bankers Association: Isaiah Beyer

R-B Future Farmers of America (FFA) Scholarship: Braden Tomlinson

Mary Ann Schlupp Memorial: Zoyee Pascal

Community Servant: Magnuson

Illinois State Scholars: Beyer, Durand, Kennell, Sauder and Ellsworth Schirer

Departments

FFA: Magnuson, Tomlinson and Summer Swearingen

Outstanding Senior Agriculture: Magnuson, Swearingen, Tomlinson and Rosemary Rients

English: Durand

Industrial technology: Hayden Bergthold

Math: Kennell

John Phillip Sousa: Daniel Moser

Band: Greenlee Grady

Choral: Moser and Rients

Science: Kennell

Social science: Durand

Spanish: Durand

Awards

American Legion: Magnuson and Sauder

Tri-County Conference academic: Beyer, Jaycee Kearfott, Kennell, Schirer, D.J. Norman and Lexi Weldon

Richard Broers Award: Beyer

In addition, cum laude graduates (those with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.79 on a 4.0 scale: Norman. Schierer and Marley Leman

Magna cum laude graduates (those with a gpa of 3.8 to 3.99): Weldon

Summa cum laude (those with a gpa of 4.0): Beyer, Durand, Kearfott, Kennell and Sauder