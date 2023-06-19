METAMORA – A resident of this Woodford County community was found guilty Thursday in federal court of one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. Dana Curtin, 49, was thought to have spoken with an individual he believed to be an adult who offered sex with a minor between March and May of 2022. He then traveled to meet the adult and minor.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 at the federal courthouse in Peoria. Curtin faces penalties of 15 years to life in prison, which will be followed by five years to life of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

The case was handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield Field Office and the Illinois State Police. It was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice-backed initiative to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation.