EL PASO – A 51-year-old man was arrested Saturday night on child solicitation charges after law enforcement tracked him on a trip from St. Louis. Mo., to meet up with two teenage girls. In a social media post the next day, the El Paso Police Department noted officers conducted a “sting operation” at 6:05 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel. During an investigation, they tracked an individual who had made online arrangements to meet the girls at the motel.

The EPPD noted the man took an Amtrak train from St. Louis to Bloomington and then booked a ride north to Woodford County. Officers met him at the motel and took him into custody. The department mentioned minors were not involved in the operation and were never put in any danger. According to Chief Joseph Montemurro, the man’s last resided in Alton, which is 20 miles north of St, Louis. He was arrested on charges of child pornography, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of harmful materials to a child. In addition, there are four additional charges in Woodford Co. against him in the form of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and two counts of indecent solicitation of a child. Since he has not formally charged, his name was not released.