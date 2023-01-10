Man arrested for making threat

EUREKA - A 39-year-old local resident was arrested Saturday after a claim he made a terrorist threat to District No. 140. Jared Cochran was booked into the Woodford County Jail on charges of making a terrorist threat, a terrorism false threat and disorderly conduct.

The Eureka Police Department made the following post to their Facebook page over the weekend:

“On 1/7/23 the Eureka Police Department conducted an investigation into a threat that was made by a resident to the school district. After a lengthy investigation, the Eureka Police Department arrested the resident and charged him with making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct. This person was booked into the Woodford County Jail and there is no community threat at this time. Per department policy, we do not provide specific comments on investigations. All persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.”

On Sunday, District 140 the Eureka School District sent out the following e-mail to students' students:

“Over the weekend, a threat was made that involved the school district during a domestic dispute. As a result, the school district took precautions with extra security during our extra-curricular activities to make sure our students and visitors were safe. CEGYRA also canceled some of their events as a safety precaution. The suspect that made the threat has been apprehended and is in police custody and there is no longer a community threat. At no time were any of our students/visitors in immediate danger and we worked closely with the Eureka Police Department as we made decisions on how to proceed with our activities. If anyone has questions please do not hesitate to reach out."