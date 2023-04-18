Eldon Voorhees will celebrate a half-century as a District 140 employee with a majority as a custodian at Eureka Middle School.

To honor him, an open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. May 5 in the school library. Refreshments will be served.

If anyone is unable to attend, but would like to send him a congratulatory card, it can be dropped off or mailed to EMS, Attention Eldon’s 50th Celebration, 2005 S. Main St., Eureka, 61530.

For more information on the open house, contact EMS Principal Kelly Nichols, (309) 467-3771 or email kelly.nichols@district140.org.