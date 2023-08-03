EUREKA – After months of his now-fiancée Susie Kempf’s constant interest of the potential of marriage, Anthony “Booter” West knew he had to go the extra mile for a proposal. But, going almost 15 miles per hour over the speed limit and getting pulled over was not part of the plan.

The couple’s accidental run-in with a police officer was only the beginning of their atypical engagement story — one that began with an incident and ended with the two backstage with a country music star.

On July 15, the week before Kempf’s 36th birthday, the couple planned a hibachi and sushi dinner at Hokkaido Restaurant in Peoria. What Kempf did not know was West had a secret detour in mind before dinner so he told her they needed to leave early.

“All of a sudden, he says ‘we’ve gotta go,’" Kempf said.

West planned to propose that night at Washington Square in Washington, where the couple had their first date almost three years ago. While he knew that a police officer frequently monitors the routes near Kempf’s home in town, West indicated he was so focused on his proposal that he did not notice he was going 13 mph above the posted speed limit. And Kempf, a hairstylist who was with a client over the phone during the drive, was not aware of West’s high rate of speed.

A mile after he left Kempf’s home, the couple was pulled over by Eureka Police Officer Christian Watson. After hearing Watson say West had exceeded the posted speed, Kempf noted her, “head has never whipped so fast.”

At that moment, West apologized to Watson and recognized he was in the wrong and “nervous as all heck” that a ticket could stand between him and his planned proposal.

“Little do they know I have a ring burning a hole in my side pocket,” West added.

Watson decided to let West off with just a warning.

“We were in shock, complete shock. ... I thought for sure we were getting (a ticket),” Kempf said.

Back on the road, the couple pulled off U.S. Route 24, onto Main Street toward downtown Washington with West informing Kempf they had to make a stop before dinner.

“She had zero clue,” West said.

After roaming around the area and reminiscing about their time together, the couple approached the fountain at the center of the square, where Kempf spotted her memory chest, filled with photos, notes, wristbands and dried flowers that she had collected. Next to the memory box were a bouquet of flowers and a Polaroid camera, placed at the fountain by Drew Williams, a Washington resident and one of the couple’s close friends.

“All of a sudden, we were holding hands, face to face and (West) gets down on one knee,” Kempf said.

While the couple has dated long distance for nearly three years with West a resident of Shorewood, near Joliet, and Kempf in town, she thought marriage was not the goal when they first got together.

Kempf said, “The first words out of my mouth were, ‘are you being serious right now?’”

When a passerby shared a picture of the proposal to the “Washington Strong” Facebook group, “the whole town rallied on the post,” as the proposal generated even more buzz after Kempf shared her own post in the “Eureka Happenings” group, in which she also thanked Watson.

The next weekend, Kempf held up a sign to proclaim, “We just got engaged! 2023 Boot & Shug” at Country Thunder Wisconsin, a four-day music festival they attend on an annual basis. It is held near Twin Lakes, located in the extreme southeast corner of the state near the Illinois border.

After catching performer Priscilla Block’s attention, the couple found themselves backstage with the country singer-songwriter, invited by a member of Country Thunder’s public relations (PR) team.

As Block greeted the couple backstage, Kempf was “in shock … just absolute shock,” she said.

Over two weeks after the couple’s engagement and a week since their encounter with the country star, Kempf is still in disbelief, as she added that, “cloud nine does not even describe it, like, cloud 27.”

The encounter with Block marked the final surprise of Kempf’s dream “engagement week,” which may not have been possible without the sympathy and understanding of Watson.

“His kindness made our night because if we had gotten a ticket, that might have ruined the moment for Booter," she said.

Along with wristbands from the Country Thunder Festival that the two will add to Kempf's memory chest, the newly engaged couple can now treasure their unpredictable engagement story defined by one unexpected surprise after another.

“You could not write this story any better,” said West.