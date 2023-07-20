EUREKA – The Eureka Church of Christ is seeking items for their 15th free giveaway day set for Aug. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m. It is open to the public. Members of the congregation donate and accept household items from communities in both Tazewell and Woodford Counties for free distribution, Among items that have been donated in the past include appliances, clothing, furniture and school supplies, Items should be operable and in good condition,