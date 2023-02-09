PONTIAC – Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak has been appointed to serve as a judge in the 11th judicial circuit. The judges in the circuit announced Wednesday they voted to select Yedinak to fill the vacancy left by Judge Thomas Funk, who will retire at the end of the month. The 11th Judicial Circuit includes Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford Counties.

According to Yedinak, he is excited to continue to serve Livingston Co. in the judiciary.

“Serving as the Livingston County State’s Attorney has been one of the greatest honors of my life. The results achieved by the excellent effort of my staff have played a significant role in bettering the lives of the citizens of Livingston County. It is a standard that our County has come to expect and deserve. I am humbled to have been part of that team. I cannot thank Livingston County enough for letting me be their State’s Attorney,” he wrote in an e-mail.

The prosecutor has served as State’s Attorney since his election in 2016. Prior to that, Yedinak worked in both Livingston and DeKalb Co. State’s Attorney’s offices. He was also interim Ford Co. State’s Attorney from ’14 to ’16. His appointment goes into effect March 1 and ends June 30. In May, all associate judges are subject to the process of quadrennial reappointment by the Illinois Supreme Court.

Ten additional applicants were considered for the position: attorney Adrian G. Barr, Woodford Co. Assistant State’s Attorney Erik Gibson. McLean Co. Assistant State’s Attorney Mary E. Koll, attorney Michael A. Stivers, attorney Tristan N. Bullington, Logan Co. State’s Attorney Brad M. Hauge, attorney Todd C. Miller, attorney Joseph W. Foley, McLean Co. Assistant Public Defender Matthew Koetters and attorney Jennifer L. Patton.

Yedinak will be sworn in as an associate circuit judge in early March. He added he will begin his judgeship assigned to Livingston Co. and will hear the majority of civil cases filed there. Given his proximity to criminal cases as a prosecutor, Yedinak will be prohibited from hearing criminal cases that were filed while he was State's Attorney.

The vacancy in the State's Attorney's Office will be filled by the Livingston Co. Board within 60 days. Board Chair James Carley announced the upcoming vacancy a few days ago and added he will give his recommendation to fill the position at the Feb. 28 meeting. The board will then vote on the appointment. The appointee will be from the same political party as Yedinak — Republican —and must be a registered voter in Livingston Co. The appointee will serve through Nov. 20, 2024. Anyone interested in the position is asked to send a letter of intent to the County Board Office at 112 W. Madison St. in Pontiac by Feb. 21.

The position will be up for election in the ‘24 spring primary election and in general election that fall.