EUREKA – On Tuesday, the Woodford County Board approved a contract with Heather Leman to serve as the temporary animal control administrator. Tim Abney, who had held the post, was fired by the board April 18 after he was accused in a federal lawsuit of a decision to have a kitten euthanized and beheaded to test for rabies in violation of state law. The situation prompted public outcry that a number of resident comments at last month's board meeting.

Leman was Abney's predecessor. She is also the owner of Heather's Heavenly Hounds, a dog grooming and boarding business in Roanoke.

The lawsuit was filed by Sarah Keim in U.S. District Court in Peoria. The deceased kitten, Kiki, lived at the Razor Zone Salon after Keim rescued it. According to the lawsuit, Abney took Kiki from the Razor Zone after he indicated the kitten bit someone there and had the animal euthanized at a Washington veterinary clinic.

State law requires a cat that appears healthy to be quarantined and observed for 10 days after any biting incident to see if it has rabies. If the cat is healthy after the quarantine, it's considered cleared.

Leman will be paid $5,000 every 30 days as an independent contractor. Her term began April 24 and will continue for 60 days. The term can be extended on a week-to-week basis with payment prorated.

In addition, the board approved increased fees for services offered by the county clerk. A study showed the previous fees charged were not sufficient to cover expenses. These new fees will go into effect July 1:

Certified copy of a death certificate: $29

Additional copies of a death certificate: $24

Marriage or civil union license: $75

Certified copy of a marriage or civil union license: $23

Additional certified copies of a marriage or civil union license: $12

Certified copy of a birth certificate: $23

Additional certified copies of a birth certificate: $15

Filing of a business assumed name/changed business name: $19

According to Clerk Dawn Kupfer, the fees in her office were last increased in 2018. She added Bellweather, a Normal-based company that did the fee review study, suggested a review of fees every three to four years.

The largest increase in this round of increases was for the marriage or civil union license, from $50 to $75.

In other action Tuesday the board:

Appointed Janet Gibbs as supervisor of assessments for a four-year term. She started in the position April 19 and will be paid $60,000 per year with annual salary reviews. "We're happy to have Janet fill the position and pleased that it is was an internal hire," said board chair Chuck Nagel

Approved contracts with New Horizons Concrete and Knapp Concrete, both of Goodfield, for not-to-exceed amounts of $77,165 and $163,576, respectively, for concrete repairs on sidewalks, ramps and retaining walls at the county courthouse complex.. New Horizons and Knapp were the lone bidders for the original project. The county board's Public Safety Committee split the project between the companies because of the satisfactory work both had done for the county in the past

Approved a contract with Hoerr Construction of Goodfield in the amount of $40,800 for a culvert repair under County Highway 7, also known as Meridian Road

Approved the appointments of Bruce Mathes to the Germantown Hills Fire Protection District board for a three-year term to conclude April 30, ‘26, and Brittany Crisman to the Woodford County Health Care Committee. Crisman replaces Gibbs, whose term will expire Dec. 1.

Approved the re-appointments of Donald Benedict to the El Paso Fire Protection District board for a three-year term on April 30, 2026, and Robert Seggerman to the Secor Fire Protection District board for a three-year term to expire June 12 of ‘26