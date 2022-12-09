Lee sees sizable jump in digital revenue

DAVENPORT, IOWA – Digital subscribers helped Lee Enterprises, owners of The Pantagraph and Woodford County Journal, exceed its goal for the fourth and final fiscal quarter.

Data released Thursday morning showed digital-only subscription revenue increased four percent compared to the same period in 2021, as well as digital-only subscribers increased to 532,000. That exceeded the goal of 515,000.

“Lee delivered strong fourth quarter and fiscal year ‘22 results accelerating our execution of the Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “We exceeded all our revenue and digital subscription guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before taxes, depreciation, interest and amortization) was in line with our guidance."

For the quarter, operating revenue remained flat at $194 million, but total digital revenue increased 31 percent over the same time period the year before. It represents one-third of the total operating revenue for Lee. Digital advertising and marketing represents over half of all advertising revenue and saw a 33 percent year-over-year increase.

For fiscal year ‘22, Lee saw the total operating revenue drop two percent, but the total digital revenue increased by 27 percent. Digital-only subscription revenue increased by 42 percent and digital advertising and marketing revenue was up 28 percent from ‘21.