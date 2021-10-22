 Skip to main content
Lee joins forces with Mudd

  • Updated
DAVENPORT, IOWA – Lee Enterprises Inc. has entered into a partnership with Mudd Advertising, which is an automotive agency based in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Lee operates in 77 markets and includes The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Decatur Herald & Review and Journal Gazette & Times-Courier in Mattoon-Charleston.

"The partnership leverages a customized version of Lee’s innovative Vision platform that enables Mudd to fully support the cross-channel marketing efforts of retail automotive dealers and manufacturers across the United States," said Lee in a prepared statement

Vision is involved in sales software powered by Lee’s full-service national agency, Amplified Digital.

"MuddVision aims to make the complicated simple and help automotive advertisers achieve stronger results by combining cutting-edge technology, strategy and experience to make an intuitive platform that complements traditional marketing channels," the statement continued.

"What makes our Vision platform so powerful is its ability to pull together cross channel marketing campaigns to reach consumers with a multimedia approach," said Dan Adams, President and director of Lee's Central Illinois Media Group. "From streaming audio and TV to social media and mobile location targeting, we can create the right opportunity at the right time and reach the right customers for our marketing partners."

 “Over the 40 years we’ve been in the automotive space, we have experienced seismic changes to our industry and the tools needed to get the job done,” said Rob Mudd, Mudd’s chief futurist, in a statement. “When first introduced to the Lee Vision software, I knew instantly we had found our technology partner for the future. We were proud to unveil the technology (recently) in Las Vegas at the Digital Dealer Conference & Exposition.”

 “This partnership demonstrates the commitment to digital solutions for both organizations,” said Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “The Vision platform has transformed local advertising for Lee Enterprises as part of our digital transformation strategy and it aligns perfectly with the direction of Mudd Advertising.”

