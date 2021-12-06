Lee Enterprises rejects board nominations from would-be buyer Alden

ST. LOUIS, MO. – On Friday, Lee Enterprises rejected a prospective buyer's attempt to nominate three new board members next year, as they cited procedural flaws in its filing.

According to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee, New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital's mistakes included making the nominations through a third-party affiliate that did not own Lee shares. "Alden failed to meet the most basic and most important requirement of our director nomination procedure," said the company in a news release.

Lee also noted that the deadline for 2022 board nominations has since passed, so Alden cannot try again. A representative for Alden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alden is looking to make Lee the latest in a series of acquisitions intended to consolidate the newspaper industry.

It appeared hopeful for a speedy takeover after making its $141 million, or $24 per share, offer for Lee just before Thanksgiving. It noted that figures represented about a 30 percent premium over the previous day's market close and that, with Lee's cooperation, it could have things wrapped up in "approximately four weeks."

But, in the past two weeks, Lee shares have risen above $24, which has put pressure on Alden to increase its offer. Lee's board unanimously voted to enact a "poison pill" plan that could dilute shares if Alden starts buying without its consent. And newsroom unions have begun a campaign against the acquisition, which noted Alden's reputation for steep cost-cuts in the name of efficiency.

"They will take this proud company, built over decades of hard work, and leave it in ashes," the unions wrote in a joint letter to Lee's board.

Lee owns daily newspapers, digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. In Illinois, that includes The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Decatur Herald & Review, Moline Dispatch and the Woodford County Journal.

