Lee Enterprises nixes Alden offer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lee Enterprises’ board of directors made it official on Thursday, as they turned down a New York hedge fund's unsolicited offer to buy the company. According to Lee Chair Mary Junck, Alden Global Capital's $24-per-share offer grossly undervalued Lee and failed to recognize the strength of its business, especially its fast-growing digital news platform.

“We remain confident in our ability to create significant value as an independent company," said Janck in a news release.

The rejection marks a significant setback for Alden, which was seeking to make Lee the latest in a series of acquisitions intended to consolidate the newspaper industry.

Alden aimed for a speedy takeover after making its $141 million offer for Lee on Nov. 22. It noted that figure represented about a 30 percent premium, per share, over the previous day's market close, and indicated that with Lee's cooperation, it could have things wrapped up in "approximately four weeks."

But, in the past couple of weeks, Lee shares have risen above $24, putting pressure on Alden to raise its offer.

Meanwhile, Lee's board voted to enact a "poison pill" plan that could dilute shares if Alden started to purchase Lee stock. The board also rejected Alden's attempt to nominate three new board members, as they cited procedural issues. And newsroom unions began a campaign against the acquisition, noting Alden's reputation for steep cost-cuts in the name of efficiency.

Then, Wednesday afternoon, one of the company's largest shareholders weighed in against the offer, which it called, "clearly insufficient and opportunistic."

Lee owns daily newspapers, digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications. They serve a total of 77 markets in 26 states.

