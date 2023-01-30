LaHood to speak at EC event

EUREKA – Illinois Representative Darin LaHood will headline Eureka College's annual Ronald Reagan Birthday Dinner. The event is set for this evening with cocktails at 6 and the dinner at 7 p.m. It is being held to celebrate what would have been the EC graduate and former President’s 112th birthday, which is this Monday. The dinner is sponsored by the Ronald W. Reagan Society. Reagan graduated from EC in 1932 and the college continues to commemorate him with an on-campus museum and other memorials.

LaHood is from Peoria and represents the 16th Congressional District which includes Eureka. He has been in Congress since 2015, as he had represented the 18th Congressional District prior to this year before everything was redistricted and switched him to the 16th. LaHood graduated from Loras College and University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School. Before serving in Congress, LaHood spent four years in the Illinois Senate. He also worked as a state and federal prosecutor, a stint as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the state of Nevada as well as an assistant State's Attorney in Cook and Tazewell Counties.

Tickets are $75 though Reagan Society members can receive two complimentary tickets. Tickets are available at www.eureka.edu/reagan-birthday or via phone at (309) 467-6317.