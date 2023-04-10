EUREKA – The 2023 season of the Kaufman Park ladies’ golf league will being with a luncheon on April 25 at the home of member Barb Pitlik. The event is free and prepared by the league’s officers. After the luncheon, nine holes will be played at KP, which is located on the west side of town along U.S. Route 24 (Center Street). New members are always welcome. For more information on the event, contact Pitlik, (309) 467-3888.
League play is held every Tuesday, which starts May 2 and concludes Sept. 26. On the last Tuesday of each month, a lunch is provided after play has concluded. There is also a Fun Day play and a tournament. Dues are $25, while fees and cart cost separate. Any woman in the area who enjoys golf and is interested in becoming a member should contact Patty Jones, (309) 264-5302.