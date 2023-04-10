EUREKA – The 2023 season of the Kaufman Park ladies’ golf league will being with a luncheon on April 25 at the home of member Barb Pitlik. The event is free and prepared by the league’s officers. After the luncheon, nine holes will be played at KP, which is located on the west side of town along U.S. Route 24 (Center Street). New members are always welcome. For more information on the event, contact Pitlik, (309) 467-3888.