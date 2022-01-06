Kirkton to seek House seat

SPRINGFIELD – Mike Kirkton, a member of the Livingston County Board, has announced a bid for an open Illinois House seat. He is a Republican from Gridley and is running for a spot in the House in the 105th District, which has been held by Representative Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, since 2001. The district, altered during redistricting, no longer contains Brady's home. Brady announced he would not run for re-election in ‘22, but will instead seek the Secretary of State post.

Kirkton served more than two decades in the Army before he retired in ’05 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Since then, he has operated Top View Farms, a horse farm that offers riding lessons and training. He has been on the Livingston Co. Board since ’16.

“I served my nation with passion, dedication and commitment for close to 30 years and now I am eager to serve my community and the 105th Legislative District in a similar fashion,” said Kirkton.

According to campaign spokesperson Carter Graves, it’s Kirkton's military background that inspired him to find a new way to serve his community.

“He cares a lot about the community,” Graves said. “He sees how a lot of people are struggling or have too much on their plate and wants to reduce that burden from them.”

Kirkton wants to reduce the financial burden on his constituents, who, he believes, pay too much in taxes. He is a graduate of Illinois State University in Normal and the New Mexico Military Institute of Roswell.

In November, Brady announced his campaign for Secretary of State. Brady’s statewide run creates a path for a new Republican to take over his seat. The district is viewed as a safe Republican seat in next fall’s election.

The district was redrawn by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly after the ‘20 census. It includes all of Putnam County along with portions of Bureau, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford.

Illinois’ primary election is June 28.

