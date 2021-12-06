 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Judge: Evidence can be used in fire

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

EUREKA – Prosecutors in a murder and arson case against an 11-year-old boy will be allowed to use evidence from the mobile home trailer destroyed in a fire that killed five of the boy’s family members, a judge ruled Friday.

The boy, who was nine at the time, is accused of igniting a fire inside the home at Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield, on April 6, 2019. He and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived the blaze. Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, two, Daemeon Wall, two and Ariel Wall, one, all died from the fire.

Judge Charles Feeney’s ruling came on two motions by defense lawyer Peter Dluski to suppress any evidence from the trailer, as well as a t-shirt that belonged to the boy. Dluski argued that the evidence should be barred from court because it was collected without search warrants and the defense to perform its own testing.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger indicated the evidence was not improperly disposed of nor was it collected in bad faith.

According to Feeney, the trailer was removed from the site because it was deemed a safety hazard.

A Woodford County Sheriff’s detective testified that the child’s mother and grandmother provided the t-shirt to law enforcement.

The boy was charged in October 2019 with five counts of murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson. A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 28 to review several other defense motions that include a motion to suppress the child’s statements and one to suppress other acts by the minor prior to the fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two resign from county board

Two resign from county board

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board will need to replace two members. Barry Logan recently submitted his resignation after 10 years due to an i…

From around the county

From around the county

Reifsteck on the verge of a milestone: Bob Reifsteck is nearing 50 years in the grocery profession. He roots go back to growing up on a farm n…

Duo tied to burglary ring

Duo tied to burglary ring

LE ROY – On Friday afternoon, the LeRoy Police Department announced two Normal residents have been on burglary and ammunition charges. Accordi…

Red Shed offers homesteading

Red Shed offers homesteading

EUREKA - It’s reminiscent of actor Billy Crystal’s cattle drive experience in the film “City Slickers.” But this time, the experience is homes…

More COVID cases in the county

More COVID cases in the county

EUREKA - According to the latest figures from the health department, there are 117 new COVID cases. That brings the Woodford County total to 6,141.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News