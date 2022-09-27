Jording to oversee assessor’s office

EUREKA—Woodford County Zoning Administrator Lisa Jording has taken on additional administrative duties in the Supervisor of Assessments office under a new position created by the board.

A contract outlining those duties was approved by the board on its consent agenda in July with final ratification planned at the Sept. 20 board meeting. However, the board discussed possible changes in the wording of the contract to clarify how changing salary issues for Jording would be handled in the future, but they decided to take no formal action since the contract has already been signed. The matter will be discussed further at the committee level to determine if an addendum to the contract may be needed.

The new position was created as a reorganization of duties originally administered by Supervisor of Assessments Jodi Goff. Goff subsequently resigned her position earlier this month.

According to the contract, Jording’s new duties involve operational support in the office that include supervising the chief county assessor and secondary staff, ensuring the tax cycle timeline, handling phone calls and customer service as well as helping resolve inter-office complaints. She is performing those duties in addition to her regular duties as Zoning Administrator. No extra hours were added, but Jording will get comp time for attending meetings and performing duties outside her regular hours.

See full article on Sept. 29 Woodford County Journal newsstands