Jeremy and Brittany Moxley of Eureka became the parents of a baby boy named Jaxon Drew Moxley, who was born March 24, 2023. He weighed seven pounds, 8.4 ounces and is a brother to Harper, 6, and Haven, 4.

Paternal grandparents are Jerrold and Sherri Moxley of Eureka. Maternal grandparents are Frank and Jill Merritt of Eureka. Great-grandparents are Frank Merritt and Joanne Hewitt, both of Eureka, and Steve and Gerri Schrock of Congerville. The baby shares his middle name with his father and paternal grandfather.