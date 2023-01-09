Interviews start for associate judge spot

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – The interview process to whittle down the 11 candidates that are in the running for an open associate judge seat in the 11th Judicial Circuit began this past week. On Nov. 21, a notice of vacancy was posted for the seat occupied by Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Funk, who will retire March 1. Although the 11th Judicial Circuit covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford Counties, the position will primarily be assigned to Livingston.

Applications were accepted by the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts through Dec. 21. Eligible candidates must be a United States citizen, is licensed to practice law in Illinois and lives in the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Will Scanlon, a trial court administrator for the circuit, mentioned there are 11 candidates who are interested for the open seat.

"(Candidates) can still withdraw up until the 20th," Scanlon said.

The certified list of applicants is submitted for polling to the Illinois State Bar Association, the Illinois State Police as well as the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission for records checks. Following the interviews, the other judges of the 11th Judicial Circuit will vote on who should fill the vacancy.

According to Scanlon, this could happen by the end of the month,

