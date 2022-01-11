 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside the county boundaries

More COVID cases

EUREKA - Six hundred and 11 new cases were reported over the past week. That brings the total to 8,389. Of those, 94 are in home isolation, 12 hospitalized, 7,269 have recovered to go with 114 deaths.

Just under 52 percent (19,976 of 38,463) of all residents are fully vaccinated

Meals on Wheels seeks drivers

EUREKA - The Meals on Wheels program is short delivery drivers for a route on Mondays and Fridays. Meals are picked up at 10:30 a.m. and the route, which covers Metamora, Roanoke and Washington, takes about 90 minutes to complete. At one time, one driver took care of Monday, while two split the Friday duties. Any one interested can contact Kathy Bowald, (309) 224-8961 or e-mail at kathybowald@gmail.com

