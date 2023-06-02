EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will sponsor an insect workshop on June 15. It will start at 10:30 a.m. from the local office, which is located at 103 E. Eureka Ave. This will include three simple and introductory activities for beginning 4-H members. Individuals will learn the basics about insects and then go outside to search for them. There is no registration.
