EUREKA – The University of Illinois Extension will sponsor an insect workshop today at 10:30 a.m. from the local office, which is located at 103 E. Eureka Ave. This will include three simple and introductory activities for beginning 4-H members. Individuals will learn the basics about insects and then go outside to search for them. There is no registration.
Insect workshop to be held
