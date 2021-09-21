Improvements ongoing at Eureka Lake

Significant upgrades have been occurring at Eureka Lake Park, which has included walking trails on the south side. More work is in store in early October in the form of an asphalt project.

In addition, upgrades will occur to the hoops, rims and poles in the basketball area on the lower end of the park.

The hope is the improved areas will continue to provide residents and visitors with quality spaces to engage in recreational, sporting and health-related activities.

There has also been the installation of new charcoal grills, which are located near the pavilion on the upper portion of the park. Also, improvements are underway to the pavilion itself in the form of new flooring as well as flooring to the restroom along with new fixtures.

Sign replacement and improvements around the park have also been taking place. Plans are in place to design a new recreational map for the park that can be obtained via the town website (www.eurekaillinois.net).

