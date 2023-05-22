ROANOKE – The Hunsinger Museum will open its doors for the 2023 season on Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. this weekend through Labor Day. It is located in the park and accessible from Victory Street.

In addition to the usual exhibits, there will be a table on display to showcase some of Steve Schoon’s collection of arrowheads, antiques and artifacts. He helped design and open the museum. Schoon, who had a passion for preserving items from the past, passed away July 29. He was employed at the local Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) Store for 38 years before he retired. Schoon enjoyed the social interaction with all the customers as well as people of the community. The Schoon family has decided to donate a small grocery cart with numerous IGA items and memorabilia in honor of him.

The museum was established with donations from Sam and Frank Hunsinger, who both resided on the outskirts of town. Among the exhibits on display are collections of arrowheads, seashells, fossils, rocks, animal skins, mounted birds and other items found in nature. There is an extensive stamp collection along with an area dedicated to memorabilia from various local businesses. Another area contains a washing machine from the former Altorfer Brothers Co. that was manufactured in town as well as other farm implements and tools. There is a restored bedroom, dining room, kitchen and schoolroom. Also included is an area with various artifacts dedicated to the Roanoke Coal Mine along with various mementos from the Roanoke Centennial in 1974. The late Louis Barra, a Roanoke native, compiled a scrapbook with information about each local resident who served in World War II. There is also an Army uniform donated by the late Wilmer Riley during his service in Germany.

Perhaps the most moving display is the one with the Army uniform and other memorabilia that belonged to the late Martin Moritz, a native Benson and former resident. He was awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Service Cross, the highest award bestowed by the Army by Lieutenant General George S. Patton in an evacuation hospital in Sicily in ‘43.”Soldier”, said Patton, head of the Seventh Army, in midst of the presentation of the medal, “I have pinned a medal on none more worthy than you.”

There are also yearbooks from Roanoke Victory High School and then Roanoke-Benson H.S., which are available to read. Schoon was a collector of those. If any individual(s) wants to donate a Roanoke Victory or R-B yearbook anywhere from the 1920s, early ‘30s through mid ‘40s, ’98 or ’99 can drop them off any time when the museum opens.

In addition, the museum was been featured in a segment aired several years ago by Peoria public station WTVP Channel 47.

Notes: An individual who also played a critical role in the establishment and maintenance of the museum is resident Roger Mueser.