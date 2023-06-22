EUREKA – The Eureka Business Association’s annual Independence Day parade will be held next Tuesday, July 4, with the lineup to start in the Apostolic Christian Church parking lot at 8:30 a.m. The parade will have a longer route to improve safety with an additional section along W. Burton and W. Maple Streets. Participants should register prior to the start of the parade and provide an information form, which can be found at www.eurekabusiness.net/events as well as on the EBA Facebook page.
Holiday parade set
