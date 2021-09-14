Hearing set for boy charged in Goodfield fire

EUREKA – A half-day hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 3 for a 10-year-old boy charged with murder and arson in connection with a 2019 fire that killed five people near Goodfield. The boy, who was nine at the time, is accused of starting a fire inside a mobile home at Timberline Trailer Court, northeast of Goodfield, in early April of ’19. Six months later, he was charged with five counts of murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

Those pronounced dead at the scene were Kathryn Murray, 69, Jason Wall, 34, Rose Alwood, two, Damien Wall, two and Ariel Wall, one. The boy and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived the fire. Ariel Wall and Damien Wall were the children of the woman who escaped and Jason Wall. Rose Alwood was a niece and Murray was the grandmother of the woman who escaped.

The hearing, set Monday by Judge Charles Feeney, will argue a defense motion that aims to bar Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger from bringing certain evidence to court.

The boy did not appear in Monday’s brief hearing through Zoom, which came about a month after defense lawyer Peter Dluski criticized the police investigation for the case.

Last year, a court-appointed childhood trauma expert found the boy unfit to stand trial. If convicted, he could be placed on probation for up to five years, as well as be ordered to complete counseling and therapy.

