EUREKA – The Woodford County Health Department (WCHD) will be getting a storm shelter and sign for its office. Low bids for an 8-by-10 foot storm shelter and concrete pad were approved Tuesday by the county board. The shelter will hold 14 people and have an escape hatch.

Safe Shed Sales of Salem, which bid $7,959, was awarded the contract for the storm shelter, and Goodfield-based Lonewolf Concrete, which bid $2,250, was awarded the contract for the concrete pad. Total cost for the project is $10,219, which is just above more than the $10,000 in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funding that was allocated for the project. The digitization of Health Department records came in under budget, so ARPA funds not used for that work will cover the extra cost of the storm shelter project.

Also approved for the WCHD, whose offices are located at 1831 S. Main St, (Illinois Route 117), was a metal sign that will make it easier for the public to find the office. Martin Sign Service of Metamora will design and install for color sign for $1,350. ARPA funds will pay for the sign.

In other business, the board:

-approved a decrease in the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 30 on Briarwood Lane and Olivia Court, which is located four miles southeast of Germantown Hills. State law sets the speed limit for a rural road at 55 unless posted otherwise. The action came after the county highway department conducted a study of the area on a requested by the Worth Township Board

-reappointed the following individuals to the county’s housing authority: Erik Brewer, one-year term that will expire June 30, 2024; Erik Pigman, two years to June 30 of ’25; Laura Siscoe, three years until June 20 of ’26; Dale Greenhalph, four years that will expire June 20 ’27 and Sue Knepp, five years to June 30 0f ’28. The housing authority is charged with providing adequate and affordable housing for county residents through programs that "promote self-sufficiency and improve the quality of life." Its office is at 403 E. Eureka Ave. Among other duties, the authority board makes sure housing programs are run legally and with integrity. Diane Gregoire is the authority's executive director

-appointed Michael Millett to the Carlock Fire Protection District board to complete the unexpired three-year term of Greg Umland. The term ends April 30 ‘25.