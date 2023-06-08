EUREKA – Mike Hasty was sworn onto the town board in Ward IV during Monday night’s meeting. Ward IV consists of the area south of Reagan Drive and is comprised of both Parkview Estates and the Lakeview Acres Subdivisions. Hasty replaces Tim Peterson, who decided not to seek another term in April. He had served since 2018.

"Mike has been a longtime resident of Eureka and actually graduated from Eureka High School," Mayor Eric Lind said. "He is very active and involved in the community, specifically surrounding youth activities and he serves on the Congerville, Eureka, Goodfield Community Youth Recreation Association board as well.

"We're always looking for people who active, involved and have a vested interest in our community," Lind added.

Hasty was born and raised in Congerville, but was in town on a consistent basis to meet with friends. He moved to the Woodford County seat 10 years ago with his wife and two children. He stays active as a coach on various sports teams that includes his daughter's traveling softball team as a youth baseball squad, but he is not afraid to help in other areas.

"The kids are everything to us and I think that through sports we can teach kids a lot," Hasty said. "I have opinions, I have thoughts just like the rest, but at the end of the day, we have to do what's right for our youth sports and our community."

Hasty added a role in local politics is something fairly new to him, but when he was approached by Lind in terms of a board seat, he thought it was something he could really help with.

“I want to help…I just enjoy doing that,” he commented. “It sounds a little selfish, but the truth is it makes me feel good to help others and I want to be there for them.”

His term will run through April 20, of ‘25.