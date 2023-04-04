EUREKA - Angie Plunk has provided haircuts and an empathic ear for more than 40 years – since she was a teenager. She spent most of that time in the county seat, but that ended upon her retirement this past Friday.

She admitted it was not easy in the early 1980s for a young woman to become established in what once was the male-dominated barber profession.

“There were guys who’d come into the barber shop, look at me, and turn around and walk out. Or they’d come in and ask, ‘Where’s the barber?’ I would reply, ‘I’m the barber,'" Plunk recalled.

Once, a 97-year-old man told her he’d never had a woman cut his hair, to which Plunk replied, ‘Well, you’re running out of time, so you better get into that chair.’ He did and he kept coming back. When he turned 100, she gave him free haircuts for the rest of his life. It’s a practice she continued with her centenarian clients.

Initially, Plunk set out on a career as a cosmetologist, which she started as a high school student at Chillicothe-based Illinois Valley Central.

