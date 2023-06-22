SECOR – The 11th Bob Duncan Memorial Golf Outing will take place next Tuesday at the Fairlakes course, located six miles south of the village. The event is sponsored by Eureka American Legion Post No. 466 and will feature awards, food, prizes, raffles and more. It is named after the former commander and treasurer of the Legion. Duncan also won the 1954 Merrill Graham tournament that took place at Kaufman Park in Eureka. Cost to enter the Duncan event is $40 for Fairlakes’ members and $60 for non-members. Tickets are limited to the first 25 teams. To enter, phone Fairlakes, (309) 744-2222.
Golf tourney to be held
EUREKA