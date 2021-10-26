Garbage contract extended in Roanoke

ROANOKE - At Monday evening's meeting, the village board reached a five-year agreement with Area Disposal that will bring changes to the way garbage is picked up. As of Dec. 1 when the new parameters start, Area Disposal will provide every household with a 95-gallon trash cart at no charge. The wheeled carts are emptied and will use automated tipping equipment, which adds to the efficiency of pickup and is safer for employees.

Under the new contract, residents will be limited to disposing of trash that fits within the trash carts plus up to two personal cans or bags. Private cans and/or bags will be limited to 35-gallon size and must weigh less than 50 pounds apiece. Households can also opt for a second 95-gallon trash cart at an additional cost of $3.50 per month that would be paid on a quarterly basis.

In addition, residents will not be required to use the carts for collection, but private bags and cans set out alone will be subject to the size and weight limits.

See full article on Oct. 28 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0